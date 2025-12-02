Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,991,000 after buying an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,331,000 after acquiring an additional 165,770 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,499,000 after purchasing an additional 393,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.