Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYGH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

