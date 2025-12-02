Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%
Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akebia Therapeutics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.