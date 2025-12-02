938 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

