AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.
ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $41.31 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.28.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
