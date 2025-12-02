AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 433.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 822,975 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 394,634 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 305,950 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 304,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $41.31 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

