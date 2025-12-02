Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 322.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

