3,206 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 126,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

KMI stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

