Qudian (NYSE:QD) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Financial Survey

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Katapult has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult -9.98% N/A -31.31% Qudian 909.27% 7.04% 6.27%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $280.84 million 0.10 -$25.92 million ($5.92) -1.04 Qudian $29.65 million 27.05 $12.57 million $0.68 6.99

This table compares Katapult and Qudian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Katapult and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 1 1 0 0 1.50 Qudian 0 1 1 0 2.50

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Qudian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Katapult shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Katapult on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers. It also offers Katapult Pay, a one-time use virtual card technology that makes lease purchasing and transactions. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

