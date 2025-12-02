ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.7333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $43,647,909.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,595,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,706,572.83. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceTitan by 161.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $88.66 on Thursday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

