Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $228.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $260.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.