Enlightify (ENFY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enlightify to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlightify and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Enlightify alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million -$28.41 million -0.10 Enlightify Competitors $10.46 billion $486.03 million -96.27

Enlightify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify Competitors 728 2928 3347 110 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlightify and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Enlightify’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlightify has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enlightify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Enlightify Competitors -38.49% 0.48% 0.07%

Risk and Volatility

Enlightify has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Enlightify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlightify peers beat Enlightify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Enlightify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlightify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlightify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.