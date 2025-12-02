Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 112.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Etsy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $50,033,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $178,921.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,233.13. The trade was a 29.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,548.40. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 354,439 shares of company stock worth $23,697,873 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.