Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $18.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 price target on Afya and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Afya alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFYA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Afya Trading Down 0.4%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Afya by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.