Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $18.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 price target on Afya and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Afya stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
