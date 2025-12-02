Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $82.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.0625.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,422,772.90. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,898. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of KTOS opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 732.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.