Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $89.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invitation Home worth $89,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,870,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4,762.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after buying an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 1,111,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

