Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of REV Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5,215.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth $221,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

REV Group Stock Up 0.7%

REVG stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

