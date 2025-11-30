Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EMR opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.