Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,893 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $273.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.