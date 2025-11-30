Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,898,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $97,933,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,018,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,922,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Alcoa stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

