Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.56% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $151.56 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $152.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 350,577 shares of company stock worth $43,803,199 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

