Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $7.6850. Approximately 44,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 12,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lion Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.47) million during the quarter.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

