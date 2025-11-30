Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 4,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.