Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.99. 2,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $117.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

