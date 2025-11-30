SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMS Alternatives and OptimizeRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SMS Alternatives alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $109.51 million 2.67 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SMS Alternatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SMS Alternatives and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 OptimizeRx 1 2 7 1 2.73

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.55%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than SMS Alternatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SMS Alternatives has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMS Alternatives and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -9.42% 4.50% 3.12%

Summary

OptimizeRx beats SMS Alternatives on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMS Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SMS Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMS Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.