First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.2150. Approximately 1,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 261,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

