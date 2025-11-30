First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.2150. Approximately 1,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
