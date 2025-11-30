Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 667647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$811.36 million during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

