The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.