Trustmark Bank Trust Department Sells 32,341 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Scotiabank started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.