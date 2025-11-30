Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $566,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,280,000 after buying an additional 401,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after buying an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after acquiring an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.64 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

