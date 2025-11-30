VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,177,000 after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,676,000 after purchasing an additional 105,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $212.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

