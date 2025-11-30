Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $176.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

