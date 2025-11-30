iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $686.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.62. The company has a market capitalization of $720.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

