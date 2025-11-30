Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $95,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.