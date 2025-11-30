Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $80,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $753.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $799.11 and a 200 day moving average of $809.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $991.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

