MassRoots (MSRT) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 -$14.71 million 664.00 MassRoots Competitors $1.03 billion $4.75 million -130,391.22

MassRoots’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots. MassRoots is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MassRoots and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A MassRoots Competitors -5.74% -12.84% -3.11%

Summary

MassRoots competitors beat MassRoots on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

