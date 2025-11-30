Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.6750. 95,709,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 102,261,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 10.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,378,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $538,430,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.