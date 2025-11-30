VestGen Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

VestGen Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

