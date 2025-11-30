VestGen Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.95 and its 200-day moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

