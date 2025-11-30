B2Gold Corp. (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.0%

BTO stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, insider Andrew Bruce Brown sold 75,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,997.50. The trade was a 81.23% decrease in their position. Also, insider John Alex Rajala sold 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$1,071,427.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 238,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,787,565. The trade was a 37.48% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,253,978 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,534. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

