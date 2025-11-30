Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $710,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.