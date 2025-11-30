Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 115,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

