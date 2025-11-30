AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $599.59 and last traded at $600.9950. 1,824,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,005,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 2.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.49. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 111.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,471,000 after buying an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AppLovin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.