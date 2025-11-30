Martin & Co. Inc. TN Invests $9.26 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.39.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

