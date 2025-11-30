Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 6,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

