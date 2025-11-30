Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.3050. Approximately 250,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 271,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Michelin to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

