First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.49 and last traded at $162.32. 1,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
