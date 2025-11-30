First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.49 and last traded at $162.32. 1,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.02.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

