Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 213 and last traded at GBX 216. 142,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 202,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.

The company has a market cap of £145.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 8.47 EPS for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts predict that Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current year.

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

