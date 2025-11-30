Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) versus Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Head to Head Survey

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 32.62% 15.97% 11.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Territory Resource and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 10 5 3.18

Earnings & Valuation

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $184.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Agnico Eagle Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $10.57 billion 8.25 $1.90 billion $6.85 25.39

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Dakota Territory Resource on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

