Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.3440. 8,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 36,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2340.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUPRF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rupert Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

