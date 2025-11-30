HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HelloFresh Price Performance

About HelloFresh

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

